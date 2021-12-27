Advertisement

Fulton County, Ark. sheriff confirms 2 dead in plane crash Sunday

Search and Rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash
Search and Rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash(KAIT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALEM, Mo. (KY3/KAIT) - Two people died in a plane crash Sunday night in Fulton County near the Sharp County line.

According to Sheriff Al Roork, searchers found the wreckage Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Board will investigate the crash beginning Tuesday.

Crews from Fulton and Sharp Counties responded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after witnesses reported hearing and seeing a plane go down. Dense fog and nightfall made the search for the plane difficult.

Investigators have not released the identities of those on board. The cause of the crash is unknown, but Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said there was heavy fog throughout the area.

