Fulton County, Ark. sheriff confirms 2 dead in plane crash Sunday

SALEM, Mo. (KY3/KAIT) - Two people died in a plane crash Sunday night in Fulton County near the Sharp County line.

According to Sheriff Al Roork, searchers found the wreckage Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Board will investigate the crash beginning Tuesday.

Crews from Fulton and Sharp Counties responded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after witnesses reported hearing and seeing a plane go down. Dense fog and nightfall made the search for the plane difficult.

Investigators have not released the identities of those on board. The cause of the crash is unknown, but Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said there was heavy fog throughout the area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.