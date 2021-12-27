Gardens Aglow, other Springfield sites offer holiday light displays after Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even though Christmas is over, it’s not too late to see holiday light displays around the Ozarks.

Gardens Aglow is located at Nathaniel Greene Park in the Japenese Stroll Garden. The holiday display includes more than 150,000 lights.

It’s one of many light displays still open after Christmas, but the last day to go is on New Year’s Day.

“Spectacular, gorgeous and delightful,” said Frank Shipe, volunteer. “I’m 81 years old, and it’s one of the best things I’ve ever seen.”

Gardens Aglow is hosted by Friends of the Garden. It is open from 5-8:30 p.m. on select days. Admission is $5 for those ages 13 and up or $2 for those ages 3-12.

“When you come out and enjoy this and bring family and friends, keep in mind you are supporting the Botanical Gardens and our efforts out here so we can do more work,” said Heather Parker with Gardens Aglow. “All of the proceeds go towards our wonderful park.”

Lots of work goes into the festival at Gardens Aglow. Operations staff and volunteers have set up the event ever since the end of October.

“I love that they integrated the trees and the roots and the blooming all with lights. They have done a tremendous job,” said a community member. “I was very impressed and it was my first time here.”

Social distancing is encouraged throughout the display. Dogs are also welcome, but must be on a leash. To learn more about Gardens Aglow and the holiday light displays, CLICK HERE.

Other areas with holiday day lights through the New Year include Park Central Square in downtown Springfield, Jordan Valley Park and Bass Pro Shops on Sunshine Street.

