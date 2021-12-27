Man found dead in vehicle pulled from pond in Pulaski County, Mo.

NEAR DIXON, Mo. (KY3) - A man was found dead Sunday in a vehicle that ended up in a Pulaski County pond, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says one man was found dead in a vehicle pulled from a pond Sunday afternoon near Dixon, Missouri. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

Authorities and rescue crews responded the 19000 block of Camp Road near the Gasconade Hills Conservation Area. When rescue crews arrived, they entered the pond and noticed a man inside a submerged vehicle. The crews were unable to recover the victim from the vehicle, but a tow truck company later removed from the vehicle and the man’s body from the pond.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the man’s death, but preliminary findings indicate there may have been a medical incident before the vehicle ended up in the pond.

The Dixon Fire Department, Waynesville Rural Fire District, Pulaski County Ambulance District, and TC Towing all assisted the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.

