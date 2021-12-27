Osage Beach Fire Dept. mourns firefighter who died of COVID-19 complications

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter who died from complications of COVID-19.

Pete Ickes served the district for 40 years. He was instrumental in helping fund the district’s first fire truck. Ickes saw the fire department grow from only in the city limits of Osage Beach to including Camden and Miller Counties.

