Police investigate multiple car break-ins at Battlefield, Mo. apartment complex

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves targeted cars parked outside the South Creek apartments in Battlefield resulting in nine cars being broken into.

The incidents took place on December 23. They took many items including Christmas presents, debit cards, licenses, and more.

“My car was locked and they got the door open by prying it and ripped part off of my car,” said Dustin Duran, one victim. “My glove box was opened and the backseat my backpack was wide open with stuff thrown all over the floor.”

Luckily, the thieves did not take much from Duran but his neighbors lost much more.

”This is a really well-lit place and Battlefield P.D. is usually sitting on this road or just down around so I am surprised this happened,” said Duran.

Many neighbors and residents are taking all valuables out of their cars and are bringing them inside.

KY3 contacted Battlefield P.D. and has yet to hear back. We will keep you updated once we learn more.

