Advertisement

Prosecutors say a doctor at Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. wanted for sex crimes is on the run

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County investigators say a doctor wanted for sex crimes while at Agape Boarding School in Cedar County is on the run.

Investigators say a warrant was issued for the arrest of Dr. David Smock, 56. Smock faces charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age. The investigation dates back to 2020.

Agape is a Christian-based boarding school near Stockton.

Investigators say Smock became a ‘father figure’ for the juvenile while at Agape. They say Smock took the child and his family on outings and provided gifts for the boy. Investigators say the boy later moved into his home in Jericho Springs. Investigators say he then took advantage of the boy at a rental home Smock owned in Springfield.

Investigators say he was investigated for child cruelty in California and sexually inappropriate behavior in Arizona. Prosecutors never charged him with a crime in both instances.

Agape Boarding School made headlines in 2021 after allegations of abuse and neglect. Back in March, Cedar County asked the governor for help in investigating the school. In September, the state asked to be removed, saying there were disagreements with the local prosecutor. Three days later, five staff members were charged with abuse.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle fire at Walmart in West Plains, store closed ‘until further notice’
A Nixa boy is safe after Nixa police found him walking alone on Christmas Day along Nicholas...
Boy safe after Nixa police find him walking alone on Christmas Day
Search and Rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash
First responders on scene of plane crash near Sharp and Fulton County line
Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
A crash was reported.
Camdenton man dies after ATV crash on Christmas Eve

Latest News

gardens aglow
Gardens Aglow, other Springfield sites offer holiday light displays after Christmas
Man found dead in vehicle pulled from pond in Pulaski County, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles...
COVID-19 means NFL teams battle 2 opponents weekly
5 more killings mean 2021 second-worst year on record in KC