Prosecutors say a doctor at Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. wanted for sex crimes is on the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County investigators say a doctor wanted for sex crimes while at Agape Boarding School in Cedar County is on the run.

Investigators say a warrant was issued for the arrest of Dr. David Smock, 56. Smock faces charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age. The investigation dates back to 2020.

Agape is a Christian-based boarding school near Stockton.

Investigators say Smock became a ‘father figure’ for the juvenile while at Agape. They say Smock took the child and his family on outings and provided gifts for the boy. Investigators say the boy later moved into his home in Jericho Springs. Investigators say he then took advantage of the boy at a rental home Smock owned in Springfield.

Investigators say he was investigated for child cruelty in California and sexually inappropriate behavior in Arizona. Prosecutors never charged him with a crime in both instances.

Agape Boarding School made headlines in 2021 after allegations of abuse and neglect. Back in March, Cedar County asked the governor for help in investigating the school. In September, the state asked to be removed, saying there were disagreements with the local prosecutor. Three days later, five staff members were charged with abuse.

