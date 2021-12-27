Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. encourages post-holiday COVID-19 testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After gathering with loved ones this holiday season, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department encourages everyone to make an appointment to get tested for COVID-19.

By getting tested after hosting, traveling, and gathering, you can determine whether they have become infected with COVID-19 over the holidays, and protect others from potential exposure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best time to get tested is 5-7 days after potential exposure regardless of vaccination status. Symptomatic individuals should seek testing immediately and isolate themselves while awaiting results.

Appointments are required for COVID-19 testing at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and can now be made online at health.springfieldmo.gov/testing. Appointments can also be made by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211 during regular business hours. Individuals who book an appointment will receive a test at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic, located at 1425 E. Battlefield Road (old Toys R’ Us). The tests are administered via a throat swab and results will be made available within 24 – 72 hours.

In addition to testing, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department also encourages individuals to get vaccinated and boosted this holiday season. For vaccination opportunities, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 call center at 417-874-1211. Those receiving a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department clinic are eligible to receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.