Advertisement

Study finds Legos are better investment than gold

Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.
Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you ever thought about investing in discontinued Lego sets, then it might be the way to go for a lot of cash!

Researchers at a Russian university checked out the rate of return when it came to collecting toys and they found high value collectibles proved to be a better investment than gold, art or financial securities.

They noted retired Lego sets that were sold on secondary markets saw prices rises close to 11% annually.

That is currently faster than the rates for gold, stocks and bonds.

According to researchers, those who invest in Legos long-term can yield positive returns two to three years after retirement.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle fire at Walmart in West Plains, store closed ‘until further notice’
A Nixa boy is safe after Nixa police found him walking alone on Christmas Day along Nicholas...
Boy safe after Nixa police find him walking alone on Christmas Day
Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Two killed in Fulton Co. plane crash Sunday
Man found dead in vehicle pulled from pond in Pulaski County, Mo.
Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword to appear in court Monday

Latest News

A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
A Cleveland clinic successfully performed a risky fetal surgery for the second time in history.
Rare heart surgery performed on fetus for second time in history
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Courtesy: Osage Beach Fire Dept.
Osage Beach Fire Dept. mourns firefighter who died of COVID-19 complications