FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine this afternoon before another chance for rain tomorrow

It was a rainy start to the day with showers moving across much of the Ozarks this morning. Most of the area saw around a half of an inch to three-fourths of an inch of rain with isolated areas receiving close to an inch. Rain moved out around lunch time with skies clearing for this afternoon.

Widespread rain fell this morning (ky3)

A warm front has begin lifting north and will gradually warm us up into the mid to upper 60s for daytime highs. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph possible throughout the afternoon.

Rain and cloudy skies gradually clear (ky3)

Cloud cover returns tomorrow afternoon as our next chance for rain arrives. This round will not be as widespread as this morning’s round. Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon and early evening with the best chance for rain to the south and east.

Scattered showers possible Wednesday (ky3)

Thursday and early Friday will be dry, with temperatures back to around 60°. Looking ahead to the weekend, models have sped up the timing of our next storm a touch, with some rain possible by late Friday. Rain should continue overnight and into early Saturday before conditions clear. Then, polar air will spill into the Ozarks as a strong cold front moves through. The front will move through Saturday morning, and temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s and ultimately into the teens overnight Saturday night. A northwest wind could have wind chill values in the single digits.

Arctic blast arrives this weekend (ky3)

A few snow flurries aren’t out of the question, but this doesn’t look like an accumulating event. Sunday will be frigid compared to most of this month, with highs only in the 30s. Rebounding temps and dry weather will begin next week.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.