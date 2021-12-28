Greene County prosecutor files charges in a deadly drunken-driving crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a man in a high-speed deadly drunken-driving crash.

Jarol Leiva-Navarro, 22, faces charges for fatality DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a valid license for the crash on December 11 at Glenstone and Portland in Springfield. The crash killed Colby Compton, 32.

Investigators say Leiva-Navarro’s Dodge Charger was driving southbound on Glenstone around 110 miles per hour while approaching the intersection. Compton turned left to travel west on Portland when his Saturn was struck in the intersection. A witness told investigators Leiva-Navarro appeared to be racing another vehicle.

Investigators say his blood-alcohol limit of .92. Investigators say Leiva-Navarro is from Honduras with very few ties to the Springfield area.

