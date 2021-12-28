Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol completes investigation of education database flaw

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has completed an investigation of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that began after a journalist exposed a state database flaw.

Patrol Capt. John Hotz told the Post-Dispatch Monday results of the investigation were turned over to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson. It remains unclear if any charges will be filed.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced the investigation in October after a Post-Dispatch reporter informed the state of a significant data issue that left Social Security numbers of educators vulnerable to public disclosure. The newspaper held off publishing a story about the flaw until the state fixed it. A state news release called the journalist a “hacker.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Koenig
Police identify skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo. as missing MMA fighter
Fulton County, Ark. sheriff confirms 2 dead in plane crash Sunday. (Courtesy: KAIT)
Fulton County, Ark. sheriff confirms 2 dead in plane crash Sunday
Rain will end and skies will clear from west to east starting late this morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain this morning, sun this afternoon
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Prosecutors say a doctor at Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. wanted for sex crimes is on the run

Latest News

Round Spring Visitor Contact Station was destroyed by fire in the early morning hours of...
Arsonist destroys Round Spring Visitor’s Center near Eminence, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the second half of an NFL football game...
Omicron looms ominously over NFL’s playoff races
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that took place just before 10:30 Monday night.
Police investigate a shooting in a Springfield parking garage; victim critically wounded
Police investigate a shooting in a Springfield parking garage; victim critically wounded