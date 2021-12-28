Missouri Supreme Court suspends Lake of the Ozarks area attorney

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Supreme Court suspended Attorney Chris Rasmussen.

It follows multiple complaints, including failure to timely communicate, lack of diligence, use of methamphetamine, failure to securely store clients’ files, and failure to safeguard the confidentiality of client information. The court documented five complaints between June and November of 2021. Two of the complaints filed against him were by colleagues claiming his demeanor changed over this past summer.

Rasmussen did reply to the complaints, admitting to using meth over the summer. The complaint also said he claimed his caseload was getting to be too much. It also said his law practice was difficult to manage and it became difficult to make court appearances. That he said made judges mad.

One of those complaints was filed by Sonya Fletcher. She hired Rasmussen in January to help her take care of speeding tickets.

”I called him and he said yeah, I can definitely help you with that. There were two traffic tickets. He was supposed to help me take care of them, and then through the process, he seemed okay for the first few months,” said Fletcher.

One of the tickets was taken care of and the other was not. She said things eventually got worse.

”I wasn’t able to reach him at this law firm for quite a few months. Finally, one day, the law firm told me he no longer works here,” said Fletcher.

Due to the second ticket not being taken care of, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

“I had a warrant from the span of July to November because nobody showed up for this court day that I didn’t even know about. So I told him, hey could you get that taken care of for me, and he said yes, absolutely. I will work on it tomorrow. This last time I spoke to him,” said Fletcher.

Luckily, she was able to get the ticket taken care of and was not arrested.

Fletcher says she feels she’s given Rasmussen lots of chances. That’s why she filed the complaint.

Read the rules of the suspension here.

