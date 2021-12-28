Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. launches tool to understand CDC isolation, quarantine guidance

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the recent changes to guidance for those infected with or exposed to COVID-19, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department created an online tool to help determine what isolation and quarantine guidance an individual should follow.

The questionnaire is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and can be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/quarantine. The new CDC guidance shortens the required isolation time and draws a distinction in quarantine guidance for those who have received a booster shot.

Guidance for those who test positive for COVID-19:

  • Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home and away from others for at least 5 days after testing positive.
  • Isolation can end after 5 days if an individual is asymptomatic or resolved of symptoms.
  • A mask should be worn around others for at least 5 days post-isolation. Those with fever should continue to isolate until it resolves.

Guidance for those who are exposed to COVID-19:

  • Exposure occurs when a person comes into close contact for more than 15 minutes and within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19.
  • Individuals who are not fully vaccinated or completed vaccination more than 6 months ago for Pfizer or Moderna or over 2 months ago for those that received Johnson & Johnson and have not received a booster dose are required to quarantine according to CDC guidance.
  • Quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure should last for 5 days followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others.
  • Those who have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or become fully vaccinated within the last 6 months with Pfizer or Moderna or 2 months for those that received Johnson & Johnson, are not required to quarantine but must mask around others for 10 days.
  • Those who begin experiencing symptoms should quarantine until they are able to get tested.
  • Anyone who is exposed to COVID-19 should get tested 5 days after the exposure occurs (see testing information below).

Appointments are required for COVID-19 testing at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and can now be made online at health.springfieldmo.gov/testing or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211. Individuals who book an appointment will receive a test at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic, located at 1425 E. Battlefield Road (old Toys ‘R’ Us). The tests are administered via a throat swab and results will be made available within 24 – 72 hours.

In addition to testing, health leaders encourage individuals to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose. Booster doses provide additional protection, especially as we prepare for the Omicron variant and additional disease spread in our community. For vaccination opportunities, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 call center at 417-874-1211. Those receiving a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department clinic are eligible to receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

