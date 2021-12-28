Springfield Police investigate downtown shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that took place just before 10:30 Monday night. Officers were called to a parking garage west of Park Central Square for a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. Fire and EMS performed life saving measures on the man upon arrival.

Officers said there isn’t a description of the gunman at this time, but a witness saw a car speed off from the scene around the same time. The top two floors of the parking garage near the Heers Building were closed while police worked on the scene. Those floors are back open.

