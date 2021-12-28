Taney County firefighters face staffing shortages as calls increase

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Calls for help are on the rise in Taney County as staffing shortages impact fire departments.

Central Taney County Fire Chief Douglas Bower says the fire district has gone to more than 1,100 calls this year, which is about 230 calls higher than any other year.

“The guys that we do have they are just running until they are so worn out that they can’t go anymore, so it would give them a much needed reprieve or break,” said Chief Bower.

He says his department has 24 firefighters. He would like to see that number between 40 to 45.

”As for an average call it takes at least 10 to 12 and a structure fire takes at least 17 people,” Chief Bower said.

This means when they respond to a call it’s pretty much all hands on deck. Chief Bower says having more firefighters will speed up response times because they won’t have to ask other fire districts to help them out as much.

”Like that particular fire last night we had Western Taney en route to assist us, thankfully it wasn’t a structure fire and we were able to contain it pretty fast,” said Chief Bower.

Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt says his department is facing staffing challenges of its own.

”Staffing for several years has become an issue and we can manage it, but we have to put a lot more effort into it than we used to,” said Chief Berndt.

Western Taney County operates 12 fire stations. The more rural stations are the hardest to find firefighters.

”We have right now just around 100 volunteers and that’s for twelve stations, we’d like to have at least 10 volunteers for each station which would be at least 120 so we are low,” Chief Berndt said.

He says the fire district has responded to more than 2,700 calls this year.

”I remember when we ran over 500 calls a year, it’s just busier and busier, more people, more traffic, it just increases,” said Berndt.

”If you have time and the heart come see your local departments. They’ve got a spot for you,” said Chief Bower.

Both fire districts say if you’re interested in being a volunteer firefighter you can call the main offices for more information or to fill out an application.

Central Taney County Fire Protection District number is 417-546-2775

Western Taney County Fire Protection Districts number is 417-334-3440

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

