Advertisement

Taney County firefighters face staffing shortages as calls increase

Call volume for Taney County Firefighters are on the rise, but staffing shortages continue to...
Call volume for Taney County Firefighters are on the rise, but staffing shortages continue to impact the fire districts.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Calls for help are on the rise in Taney County as staffing shortages impact fire departments.

Central Taney County Fire Chief Douglas Bower says the fire district has gone to more than 1,100 calls this year, which is about 230 calls higher than any other year.

“The guys that we do have they are just running until they are so worn out that they can’t go anymore, so it would give them a much needed reprieve or break,” said Chief Bower.

He says his department has 24 firefighters. He would like to see that number between 40 to 45.

”As for an average call it takes at least 10 to 12 and a structure fire takes at least 17 people,” Chief Bower said.

This means when they respond to a call it’s pretty much all hands on deck. Chief Bower says having more firefighters will speed up response times because they won’t have to ask other fire districts to help them out as much.

”Like that particular fire last night we had Western Taney en route to assist us, thankfully it wasn’t a structure fire and we were able to contain it pretty fast,” said Chief Bower.

Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt says his department is facing staffing challenges of its own.

”Staffing for several years has become an issue and we can manage it, but we have to put a lot more effort into it than we used to,” said Chief Berndt.

Western Taney County operates 12 fire stations. The more rural stations are the hardest to find firefighters.

”We have right now just around 100 volunteers and that’s for twelve stations, we’d like to have at least 10 volunteers for each station which would be at least 120 so we are low,” Chief Berndt said.

He says the fire district has responded to more than 2,700 calls this year.

”I remember when we ran over 500 calls a year, it’s just busier and busier, more people, more traffic, it just increases,” said Berndt.

”If you have time and the heart come see your local departments. They’ve got a spot for you,” said Chief Bower.

Both fire districts say if you’re interested in being a volunteer firefighter you can call the main offices for more information or to fill out an application.

Central Taney County Fire Protection District number is 417-546-2775

Western Taney County Fire Protection Districts number is 417-334-3440

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Koenig
Police identify skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo. as missing MMA fighter
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that took place just before 10:30 Monday night.
Police investigate a shooting in a Springfield parking garage; victim critically wounded
Arctic blast arrives this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine this afternoon before another chance for rain tomorrow
Fulton County, Ark. sheriff confirms 2 dead in plane crash Sunday. (Courtesy: KAIT)
Fulton County, Ark. sheriff confirms 2 dead in plane crash Sunday
Prosecutors say a doctor at Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. wanted for sex crimes is on the run

Latest News

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Victims killed in Fulton Co. plane crash identified
The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled Medicaid expansion in Missouri is constitutional
Missouri Supreme Court suspends Lake of the Ozarks area attorney
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,400 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,400 new cases
Arctic blast arrives this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine this afternoon before another chance for rain tomorrow