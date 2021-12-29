Advertisement

3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans zoo

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11, 2021 Audubon Zoo(Audubon Zoo)
By WVUE News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans tested positive for COVID-19.

Zookeepers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge, WVUE reported.

Arnold
Arnold(Audubon Zoo)
Lioness Kali
Lioness Kali(Audubon Zoo)

Authorities said the lions appear to be doing well and are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Police capture Stockton, Mo. doctor wanted for sex crimes
David Koenig
Police identify skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo. as missing MMA fighter
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that took place just before 10:30 Monday night.
Police investigate a shooting in a Springfield parking garage; victim critically wounded
Jarol Leiva-Navarro, 22, faces charges for fatality DWI and operating a motor vehicle without a...
Greene County prosecutor files charges in a deadly drunken-driving crash
The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled Medicaid expansion in Missouri is constitutional
Missouri Supreme Court issues interim suspension of Lake of the Ozarks area attorney

Latest News

Missouri Gov. Parson addresses hiring of 2 new directors, COVID-19 crisis
Missouri Gov. Parson addresses hiring of 2 new directors, COVID-19 crisis
A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall...
Alexa reportedly told child to touch penny to outlet, mom says
Zoe Sapp, 15, disappeared Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.
Ozark Police Department asks for help in locating missing teenager
A few scattered showers are possible this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rainy, cloudy and cool today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Arctic air arrives this weekend