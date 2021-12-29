Advertisement

Arkansas judge strikes down law banning mask mandates

Multiple schools in north Arkansas will begin the school year with mask mandates.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge on Wednesday struck down a state law that prevents schools and other governmental entities from requiring face masks.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox had already temporarily blocked the law in August. On Wednesday, he ruled the law unconstitutional on multiple grounds, including that it discriminates between children in public and private schools. Private schools were not barred from requiring masks under the law.

More than 100 public charter schools and school districts in Arkansas imposed mask mandates following Fox’s ruling in August. Many have since erased or eased their requirements altogether.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the ban into law in April, though he has since said he regretted that decision and has said he agreed with Fox’s initial ruling against the ban.

Hutchinson faced heavy opposition from fellow Republicans in August when he proposed rolling back the ban.

Fox’s ruling comes as COVID-19 cases are again on the upswing in Arkansas. On Tuesday, the state reported more than 2,400 new cases of the virus and an increase of 51 hospitalizations.

