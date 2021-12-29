Branson visitors experience traffic delays; caution drivers if traveling

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of visitors are flocking to Branson days after Christmas. And it’s creating some challenges for drivers in the tourist town.

Business owners and visitors say this isn’t the normal amount of traffic they’re used to seeing in Branson. If you do visit they suggest you be prepared for long wait times and even some bumper-to-bumper traffic.

“It is been crazy, there’s been so much traffic,” said Branson visitor Erica Melber. “We come here kind of often and I would say it’s been the worst this time.”

Erica Melber and her family are visiting from northwest Arkansas. They’ve spent the last few days shopping, trying new activities, and even visited Silver Dollar City.

”Silver Dollar City was completely crowded, there were three-hour wait lines for everything, so lots of people out enjoying the holiday,” Melber said.

Melber says parking hasn’t been the easiest to find along the strip or in downtown Branson.

”It took us about 30 minutes but we’re okay to walk, we’re not staying far from here,” said Melber.

She says getting from one end of the city to the other could take you 40 to 45 minutes.

Chris Poulos is the owner of The Spice Agent in downtown Branson. He says traffic usually slows down after Christmas, but he doesn’t see that happening.

”There’s a lot of people out walking around today and have been for the past couple of weeks,” said Poulos.

Poulos says he thinks there are a few reasons why so many are making their way here this time of year.

”The weather has been nicer, people have been able to come down and spend more time down here, stay outside and walk around more when it’s not 25 or 30 degrees outside.”

If you want to avoid some of the congested main streets Poulous says learning back roads can be a game-changer.

”If you know where you’re headed and there’s a shortcut you can take, it might behoove you to take it,” Poulos said. “If you are here to see the sights, then buckle in and enjoy the ride. You’re not going to move very quickly but you will see everything,” said Poulous.

Families tell me one thing that has helped them when stuck in traffic is having small activities for their kids to do in the car to keep their minds off the long wait. That could be something like coloring books or listening to music to pass the time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

