City of Everton, Mo. lifts boil water advisory

EVERTON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Everton, Missouri lifted its boil water advisory for the entire city.

The city issued the boil water advisory on Christmas Day after crews located a water leak.

Crews made the repairs. City leaders say a sample taken on December 27 came back as satisfactory.

