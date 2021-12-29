Advertisement

City of Everton, Mo. lifts boil water advisory

The city of Everton, Missouri has issued a boil advisory for the entire city until further...
The city of Everton, Missouri has issued a boil advisory for the entire city until further notice.(Everton, Mo./Facebook)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERTON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Everton, Missouri lifted its boil water advisory for the entire city.

The city issued the boil water advisory on Christmas Day after crews located a water leak.

Crews made the repairs. City leaders say a sample taken on December 27 came back as satisfactory.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Police capture Stockton, Mo. doctor wanted for sex crimes
David Koenig
Police identify skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo. as missing MMA fighter
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that took place just before 10:30 Monday night.
Police investigate a shooting in a Springfield parking garage; victim critically wounded
Jarol Leiva-Navarro, 22, faces charges for fatality DWI and operating a motor vehicle without a...
Greene County prosecutor files charges in a deadly drunken-driving crash
The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled Medicaid expansion in Missouri is constitutional
Missouri Supreme Court issues interim suspension of Lake of the Ozarks area attorney

Latest News

Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in pond
Investigators say Kristin Smith, 32, of Horseshoe Bend, disappeared from her home on Tuesday...
MISSING WOMAN: Izard County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office searching for a woman reported missing
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis has tripled this month
Courtesy: Gamaliel Fire Protection District
Fire damages restaurant near Mountain Home, Ark.