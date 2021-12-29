City of Everton, Mo. lifts boil water advisory
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVERTON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Everton, Missouri lifted its boil water advisory for the entire city.
The city issued the boil water advisory on Christmas Day after crews located a water leak.
Crews made the repairs. City leaders say a sample taken on December 27 came back as satisfactory.
