Deleware Avenue Neighborhood Association commissions mural to beautify entryway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you drive down Glenstone, you might notice a new mural in the Delaware Neighborhood.

Members of the neighborhood association came together and commissioned a painting of pink dogwood flowers on a concrete wall to help beautify the entryway. The dogwood flowers are the symbol of the Delaware Neighborhood Association. After the group obtained permission to paint the wall from the property owner and received the permits needed to complete the project, members began fundraising. The group was able to obtain some of the funds needed through a Go Fund Me page, but when that wasn’t enough, one homeowner took it on himself to get the rest of the money.

“I just went all up and down Glenstone and Sunshine to all of the locally owned businesses, asked for donations, and the people were amazing,” said homeowner Ray Burmood. “They made everything from $5 and $10 donations all the way up to $100.”

Once the money was raised it only took about a week to complete the project.

“I was striving for something that was a little impressionistic, like what I do in smaller paintings,” said artist Farley Lewis. “I think it turned out nice. It brightens up the neighborhood.”

The concrete wall was viewed as an eyesore by members of the association but it serves as a greeting sign to visitors and an attraction to the area.

“Beauty is an invitation like a gateway to the divine,” said Lewis. “Whenever people see something beautiful, it can almost transport them, and people have genuine experiences when they see beautiful things.”

If you want to come out and get a closer look at the painting, it’s located on Delaware Avenue off of Glenstone, behind the Lost and Found grief center.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.