Doctors at Springfield hospitals preparing for the next wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders in Springfield say they are concerned for two groups of people as COVID-19 cases rise again. The two groups include children and the unvaccinated.

Representatives of Mercy Hospital and CoxHealth spoke with KY3 News Wednesday.

Omicron is beginning to hit the Ozarks. Health leaders say the booster shots offered have significantly helped many fend off the virus. As for planning scenarios with the new variant, doctors say it could take a few more weeks.

Hospital leaders say they aren’t seeing a large increase in hospitalizations among children. They fear that may soon become a reality.

“We’re prepared, should that start to happen, we’ll have our resources available,” said Erik Frederick, Chief Administrative Officer of Mercy. “We’ve got some dedicated pediatric units, including a pediatric ICU, that we can use, and then a large network across the ministry to bring support as well. So we’re keeping a pretty close watch on that.”

Steve Edwards, CEO of CoxHealth, fears they may not have enough staff to handle the next wave.

“Omicron will spread so quickly that the stress will be kind of uniform,” said Edwards. “I don’t think there’ll be extra staff to go around. Plus our staff are tired. Plus nurses are worn out and doctors are worn out. And so our rate-limiting factor is going to be people.”

Both Mercy and CoxHealth officials ask you to also get your flu shots. Both report an increase in flu cases this year compared to last.

