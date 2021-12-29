Advertisement

FREE COVID-19 TESTS: Missourians eligible to receive free testing for COVID-19

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says at-home COVID-19 tests are available...
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says at-home COVID-19 tests are available for free to residents.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri health officials remind you the state made available free at-home test kits for COVID-19.

These test kits ship to your home. They arrive two days after you place your order. They last for six months.

Once you are ready to use the test, activate your kit and collect a sample. Once the sample has been collected, it must be packaged in the prepaid FedEx overnight shipping envelope (according to directions) and returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours. Your secure digital report will be available in your Picture Genetics Portal within 48 hours after your sample is received.

They are free. If you are asked to pay a fee and live in Missouri, something went wrong during your ordering process. If there is a cost added to your order, it may be missing the Missouri-specific promo code. Please enter “MOPROMO” in the appropriate field to reduce the cost to $0.

To order your kit using Missouri’s promo code, visit Health.Mo.Gov/communitytest. Looking for a community testing event hosted by DHSS or federal pharmacy partners, you can find those at Health.Mo.Gov/communitytest.

