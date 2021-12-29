Advertisement

Greene County, city of Springfield leaders release statement about anti-Semitic fliers left on doors

Greene County Commission
Greene County Commission(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s presiding commissioner and Springfield’s mayor issued a joint statement after someone left anti-Semitic fliers on doors of homes.

The fliers showed up around the Christmas holiday. The fliers link the Jewish population to a COVID-19 agenda.

Read the statement below:

“We strongly condemn the message and intent of the fliers found on numerous doors across central Springfield on Christmas Day, linking our Jewish neighbors to a supposed COVID-19 ‘Agenda.’ Ignorance and bigotry in all forms must be called out for what it is so that hatred does not infect our good community. Springfield and Greene County is and should be a community where all are included and valued, and where love and neighborly care prevail. We strongly encourage those behind the distribution and sentiment to consider the error of their way and reflect on finding the better path of inclusion and loving their neighbor as themselves. We proudly join together in condemning in the strongest possible terms the message conveyed by these fliers. There is absolutely no place for this type of behavior or attitude in Springfield or Greene County. This is not who we are. We respect and applaud our Jewish neighbors for the strong contributions they make to our community on a daily basis. We apologize to them for these inappropriate actions and thank them for their strong heritage of faith and for being part of our community.”

