Greene County’s prosecutor addresses the arrest of Stockton, Mo. doctor wanted for sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Stockton, Mo. doctor will appear in a Greene County court in January to face sex crimes charges involving a child.

David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County, Ark. Jail around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. He had been on the run from law enforcement for several days.

Smock faces charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age in Greene County. He faces eight charges filed by a special prosecutor, including one count of sexual misconduct, five counts of statutory sodomy, one count of child molestation, and a count of child enticement dating back to the summer of 2018.

“He was arrested in Boone County Arkansas is our understanding with warrants both at a Greene County and out of Cedar County,” said Dan Patterson, Greene County Prosecutor. “STAT helped lead the investigation and works with law enforcement agencies across the state that might not have the resources or the experience to conduct child sexual abuse investigations.”

The Missouri Attorney general office released a statement regarding the eight charges filed against Smock.

“Protecting the citizens of our state, especially our children, is of paramount importance to me as Missouri’s Attorney General,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “The details of the alleged crimes, in this case, are shocking and horrific, and I look forward to working with the Special Prosecutor for Cedar County to obtain justice in this case.”

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office provided advice for victims and parents.

“Tell a trusted adult who can then help take that report to someone else with that be a school counselor or someone of that nature that’s trusted they can go and help get children’s division,” said Patterson. “Often these situations occur by someone known to the family and it’s really important for parents to have an open relationship with her kids with her you’re talking about who is involved in their lives and paying attention to things.”

Dr. Smock is scheduled to appear in a Greene County courtroom on January 4.

