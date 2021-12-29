Advertisement

Laclede County prosecutor adds more charges against man following son’s suicide

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. - The Laclede County prosecutor filed more charges against a man following his son’s suicide.

Thomas Johnson already faced a charge of abandonment of a corpse in the case. The prosecutor added new charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Police responded to a sewage lagoon in Laclede County on December 16 where they found the body of Johnson’s 20-year-old son who had shot himself.

Investigators say Johnson admitted to police his son went missing on or about December 5. Investigators say Johnson told police he searched for his son for three days. They say he told police he found the body on a nearby property along with a gun he realized was missing. Investigators say Johnson found steroids in his son’s room that could cause depression.

Investigators say he sold the gun to a former law enforcement officer.

Johnson has outstanding parole warrants from Oregon.

