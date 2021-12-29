Advertisement

MISSING WOMAN: Izard County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office searching for a woman reported missing

Investigators say Kristin Smith, 32, of Horseshoe Bend, disappeared from her home on Tuesday...
Investigators say Kristin Smith, 32, of Horseshoe Bend, disappeared from her home on Tuesday around 10 p.m.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HORSESHOE BEND, Ark. (KY3) - The Izard County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman reported missing.

Investigators say Kristin Smith, 32, of Horseshoe Bend, disappeared from her home on Tuesday around 10 p.m. Investigators say she suffers from a mental illness.

She was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt and blue leggings.

If you have any information, please call the Izard County Sheriff’s Office at 870-368-4203 ext. 0.

