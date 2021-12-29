MISSING WOMAN: Izard County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office searching for a woman reported missing

HORSESHOE BEND, Ark. (KY3) - The Izard County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman reported missing.

Investigators say Kristin Smith, 32, of Horseshoe Bend, disappeared from her home on Tuesday around 10 p.m. Investigators say she suffers from a mental illness.

She was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt and blue leggings.

If you have any information, please call the Izard County Sheriff’s Office at 870-368-4203 ext. 0.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.