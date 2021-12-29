Missouri Gov. Parson picks new revenue, children’s services leaders

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced new leaders for the Revenue and Social Services department.

The governor named fellow Republican state Rep. Wayne Wallingford to be the next director of the Department of Revenue starting Jan. 3. The two served together in the state Senate.

Wallingford’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

The position is open because Ken Zellers left the job to take over as the acting administration commissioner following Sarah Steelman’s abrupt departure in October.

Parson on Wednesday also picked Jefferson County family court Judge Darrell Missey to lead the Children’s Division of the Social Services Department.

