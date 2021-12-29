Advertisement

Missouri Gov. Parson picks new revenue, children’s services leaders

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced new leaders for the Revenue and Social Services department.

The governor named fellow Republican state Rep. Wayne Wallingford to be the next director of the Department of Revenue starting Jan. 3. The two served together in the state Senate.

Wallingford’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

The position is open because Ken Zellers left the job to take over as the acting administration commissioner following Sarah Steelman’s abrupt departure in October.

Parson on Wednesday also picked Jefferson County family court Judge Darrell Missey to lead the Children’s Division of the Social Services Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Police capture Stockton, Mo. doctor wanted for sex crimes
David Koenig
Police identify skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo. as missing MMA fighter
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that took place just before 10:30 Monday night.
Police investigate a shooting in a Springfield parking garage; victim critically wounded
Jarol Leiva-Navarro, 22, faces charges for fatality DWI and operating a motor vehicle without a...
Greene County prosecutor files charges in a deadly drunken-driving crash
The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled Medicaid expansion in Missouri is constitutional
Missouri Supreme Court issues interim suspension of Lake of the Ozarks area attorney

Latest News

A First Alert has been issued for Saturday due to colder weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much Colder This Weekend
Fire damages restaurant near Mountain Home, Ark.
Fire damages restaurant near Mountain Home, Ark.
Springfield-Greene County Health confirmed the first Omicron case on December 17
Branson visitors experience traffic delays; caution drivers if traveling