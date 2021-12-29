Missouri personal property/real estate taxes due

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri county collectors remind you about deadlines and payment information related to personal property and real estate taxes.

Most personal property and real estate tax bills were mailed in October. Payments are due by December 31. Greene County’s collector’s office will work limited hours on New Year’s Eve. Many others may remain closed for the holiday.

The collectors’ offices offer the following helpful tips for the process:

1. If you didn’t get a bill or misplaced your bill, please visit your county collector’s website and print one from there. If you can’t find one, call your county collector.

2. Payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Post Office or made on our website on or before December 31.

3. To save taxpayer money, counties stuff as many matching statements as possible in the same envelopes. For example, personal property and real estate statements may be in the same envelope. They can sometimes stick together like two new $20 bills.

4. By far the best way to pay is online or at your county collector’s website. No stamp. No lines. No waiting for a receipt to arrive in the mail.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.