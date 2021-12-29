Advertisement

Missouri personal property/real estate taxes due

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri county collectors remind you about deadlines and payment information related to personal property and real estate taxes.

Most personal property and real estate tax bills were mailed in October. Payments are due by December 31. Greene County’s collector’s office will work limited hours on New Year’s Eve. Many others may remain closed for the holiday.

The collectors’ offices offer the following helpful tips for the process:

1. If you didn’t get a bill or misplaced your bill, please visit your county collector’s website and print one from there. If you can’t find one, call your county collector.

2. Payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Post Office or made on our website on or before December 31.

3. To save taxpayer money, counties stuff as many matching statements as possible in the same envelopes. For example, personal property and real estate statements may be in the same envelope. They can sometimes stick together like two new $20 bills.

4. By far the best way to pay is online or at your county collector’s website. No stamp. No lines. No waiting for a receipt to arrive in the mail.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Police capture Stockton, Mo. doctor wanted for sex crimes
David Koenig
Police identify skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo. as missing MMA fighter
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that took place just before 10:30 Monday night.
Police investigate a shooting in a Springfield parking garage; victim critically wounded
Jarol Leiva-Navarro, 22, faces charges for fatality DWI and operating a motor vehicle without a...
Greene County prosecutor files charges in a deadly drunken-driving crash
The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled Medicaid expansion in Missouri is constitutional
Missouri Supreme Court issues interim suspension of Lake of the Ozarks area attorney

Latest News

Missouri Gov. Parson addresses hiring of 2 new directors, COVID-19 crisis
Missouri Gov. Parson addresses hiring of 2 new directors, COVID-19 crisis
Zoe Sapp, 15, disappeared Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.
Ozark Police Department asks for help in locating missing teenager
A few scattered showers are possible this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rainy, cloudy and cool today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Arctic air arrives this weekend