Ozark Police Department asks for help in locating missing teenager

Zoe Sapp, 15, disappeared Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department asks for your help to locate a missing teenager.

Zoe Sapp, 15, disappeared Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. She left wearing red and black pajama pants and a black tank top.

Call 911 or the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600 if you know anything about her whereabouts.

