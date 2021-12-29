Ozark Police Department asks for help in locating missing teenager

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department asks for your help to locate a missing teenager.

Zoe Sapp, 15, disappeared Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. She left wearing red and black pajama pants and a black tank top.

Call 911 or the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600 if you know anything about her whereabouts.

