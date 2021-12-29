Advertisement

Police arrest 2 after assault at Kum and Go gas station in Springfield

Officers responded to the Kum and Go gas station on West Republic Road near Campbell Avenue.
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two people for an assault at a Springfield gas station Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the Kum and Go gas station on West Republic Road near Campbell Avenue. Springfield Sgt. Jennifer Sandage said a man and clerk were having a verbal argument. Investigators say the suspect began striking the clerk with a handgun. A delivery driver noticed the assault and chased the man.

Greene County deputies found the suspect at the Bank of Missouri near Campbell and Primrose. Police arrested the man and another person with him.

The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unknown if the suspects know the clerk.

