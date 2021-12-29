Advertisement

Powerball jackpot tops $440 million for Wednesday night’s drawing

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Feeling lucky heading into 2022?

The Powerball jackpot drawing for Wednesday grew to an estimated $441 million. The cash option is $317 million.

The last Powerball jackpot winner happened on October 4, or 36 drawings later. The winning ticket in California won $700 million. Powerball increased its drawings to three times a week in August.

CLICK HERE for the latest winning numbers. Each drawing happens around 9:58 p.m.

