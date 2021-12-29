Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in pond

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office identified a man found dead in a pond.

Investigators say they do not suspect foul play in the death of Kurtis Harrison.

Deputies responded to the pond in the 19000 block of Camp Road on December 26. They found Harrison in his vehicle submerged in the pond. Deputies say he had an apparent medical incident before crashing his car into the pond.

