Springfield City Utilities says bills could rise as natural gas prices remain high and cold weather approaches

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It’s been an unusually warm December, but your utility bill could go up when it starts cooling down.

Some Springfield homeowners say they are already seeing pricier bills than usual. Springfield City Utilities says it’s largely connected to expensive natural gas prices and the harsh winter last year.

“What we’re seeing the natural gas market do right now is actually come down just a little bit from what it’s been over the last few months,” said Joel Alexander with Springfield City Utilities. “That said, it’s still almost double what it was this time last year.”

The price jump is not because of any rate changes, Alexander said.

“We realize it’s not what anybody wants,” he said. “And we certainly don’t want it either, but the market price and what we see and how that market fluctuates isn’t something that we can control. We just have to go along with that.”

Alexander said CU understands this will have an impact on people.

“So the real impact of what customers are going to see in the cold months have not really been passed on yet because people haven’t used that natural gas,” he said. ”We haven’t had the need for several days of heating all all in a row. So that said right now, winter has been fairly easy on the Ozarks, but there will be an impact. It will be a higher cost on the natural gas portion of the bill.”

Some Springfield utility customers say they have already noticed a spike. Some bills have reached as high as double or triple last year’s.

”This last one I noticed was $165, so I thought, well that’s certainly higher,” customer Robert Smith said.

Smith’s usage this month is the same as last December, but the bill is a little more than double. He said he is expecting a bigger invoice come the new year.

”My bill in January was $120 for gas and about $100 in February,” he said. “So if you double those, or more than double, that’s going to make my January be like $250.”

Smith said he wants to help warn other people..

”It’s not terribly frustrating for me, but I know there are people that would probably be, if they were counting on that money, then it might be hard for them,” Smith said.

Local groups like OACAC offer utility bill help through “energy assistance” programs. OACAC suggests applying for those if you need financial support.

“If people need assistance with their utility bill, they just need to give our automated line a call, leave the information,” said OACAC Resource Development Manager Lindsay Dumas-Bell. “And we can mail out an application, or folks can come and pick up an application at any of our Centers, or print our application from our website.”

You can reach OACAC at 417-864-3460. The organization also offers a weatherization program.

”Now is a really good time to apply for weatherization,” Dumas-Bell said. “There are many outcomes to having your home weatherized, but one of the big ones is a reduction in utility costs up to 25%.”

And as the cold comes, City Utilities has some budgeting tips.

“Make sure as we get into this cold weather blast coming in, make sure you’ve got those gaps sealed in your doors and windows,” Alexander said. “Make sure you have the doors and windows shut down to where they ought to be again for a typical winter and cold season.”

If you install a smart thermostat, City Utilities will give you a $75 rebate. However, if you have a regular thermostat, even just changing it by a few degrees can make a big impact on your wallet.

“Smart thermostats are another thing homeowners can do,” Alexander said. “They actually learn your patterns while you’re at home, while you’re at work. Kind of see when they can actually benefit you by keeping the thermostat set lower, bring it back up just a little bit as you start to get home that way you’re not running your furnace around the clock on a constant cycle.”

City Utilities says cutting back on your natural gas usage is the best way to save, but also recommends keeping your thermostat at 68 degrees when it gets cold. Alexander said you can save 3% for every degree you go down.

