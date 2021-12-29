Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health confirmed the first Omicron case on December 17

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Results from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Genomic Surveillance System confirmed the Omicron variant has been present in Greene County since at least mid-December.

This first case of Omicron was from a test sample taken on Dec. 17. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is awaiting results of local genomic sequencing that will offer more insight into the presence of the Omicron variant in our community. Today, the 7-day average of new cases of COVID-19 reached 125 per day, the highest rate since Aug. 10. Additionally, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have spiked to 147, including 52 patients who are in the ICU.

Omicron is spreading rapidly among many parts of the world, including the United States. This is likely due to a higher level of transmissibility compared to the original SARS-Cov-2 virus and the potential ability of the variant to bypass previous immunity from vaccination or infection. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is encouraging vaccination, and for all eligible residents to get a booster dose. Booster doses provide additional protection from the spread of COVID-19 variants like Omicron.

For vaccination opportunities, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 call center at 417-874-1211. Those receiving a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department clinic are eligible to receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should get tested. Appointments are required for COVID-19 testing at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and can be made online at health.springfieldmo.gov/testing or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

