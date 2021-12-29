Springfield Police Department chief reflects on 2021 homicides; rise in gun violence in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gun violence and shootings became a big issue in Springfield in 2021. And police connected those shootings to homicides.

In 2021, 26 people have been killed in Springfield as a result of homicides. In 2020, there were 28 deaths. However, the number of incidents rose this year. In 2020, police reported 24 homicide incidents, leading to those deaths. In 2021, there were 26 homicide incidents.

”I don’t like to say that we’re approaching a record or we’re sustaining the trend of increased gun violence and homicides but that is the truth,” Chief Paul Williams says.

Chief Williams says 22 of the homicides this year involved guns. Many of those are from personal arguments when someone resorts to ending the dispute with a firearm, which he says is more frequent now than before.

“That is tied partially to the ease of access, ease of use, and the lack of any type of training or certifications or requirements to possess one,” Chief Williams says. “It’s something that we’re just gonna be struggling with and continue to struggle with moving forward.”

The goal for 2022 is to remind and educate people if they own a gun, they need to use it responsibly.

“It is not the means to settle a dispute just because you’re upset with someone,” Chief Williams says.

Of the total homicides this year, Chief Williams says six have been ruled as self-defense.

“Five of those homicides with a firearm and six altogether have involved self-defense issues,” Chief Williams says. “Either the prosecutor has ruled on that and ruled it justifiable and self-defense.”

That’s been a dramatic increase over the last year.

“Citizens absolutely have the right to defend themselves and if those turn out to be that’s the case, that’s something where we shouldn’t be concerned with that person,” Chief Williams says. “We should be concerned about the person who attacked or violated the space, the rights, of the individual who had to defend themselves.”

Over the last decade, the department has averaged around one officer-involved shooting each year. In 2021, there were three officer-involved shootings leading to death. Two were ruled as justifiable and one, which happened last week, is under investigation.

“The officers had no choice,” Chief Williams says. “That’s nine of those homicides that have involved either the police or citizens defending themselves. Those numbers are both higher than normal.”

Chief Williams says those incidents take a toll on the mental health of officers.

“It’s not something any of us signed up wanting to do but we know that if need be, we’ll take that action to either protect ourselves or other citizens,” Chief Williams says. “It’s very difficult on the officers who have been involved that they had to take that step.”

The department places the officer involved in the shooting on administrative leave during the investigation. Chief Williams says it’s also for the well-being of the officer.

“Not everyone is ready to come back to work right away,” Chief Williams says. “Some people take days. Some people take months and some people don’t come back at all because they’re not able to really handle that trauma that they’ve experienced.”

Chief Williams says there are only four homicides under investigation.

When it comes to plans for 2022, getting officers to engage with the public more is crucial. It means going to more neighborhood meetings and hearing from community members themselves.

“They need to connect with us and realize it’s about the community working together,” Chief Williams says. “There are about 350 police officers and we can’t do everything but 170,000 people working together can so be engaged, communicate, let us know when things are good when things are bad when you see things out of the ordinary.”

Chief Williams says substance abuse is a big problem in Springfield.

“We are still very heavily involved in meth use and meth abuse,” Chief Williams says. “The opioid epidemic created another avenue, another issue along with that. Couple all of these things together and people are addicted to drugs and commit criminal activity. They steal things. They assault people.”

Chief Williams says drugs are at the root of a lot of criminal activity within Springfield.

“There is very high-quality methamphetamine being shipped in from out of the country,” Chief Williams says. “It comes to our community because we still have a huge meth abuse problem. We are trying to combat that on the front end. That’s a community issue, a societal issue, to eliminate or reduce the amount of drug abuse which will then eliminate the market for that and hopefully reduce the amount of drugs coming into our community.”

When it comes to enforcement, Chief Williams says the goal has always been to catch the people responsible and prevent them from bringing it into the community. The number of officer shortages within the department has created some problems with enforcement

“Narcotics investigations is a smaller group of folks that are carrying some vacancies as well,” Chief Williams says. “They can only do so much. That’s not really something everyone can be involved in.”

Police say the number of homicides as a result of domestic violence has decreased in 2021.

“That I think is encouraging,” Chief Williams says. “We’ll continue to focus on intervening quicker and getting people out of those situations before it escalates to a crime of that type.”

The number of traffic fatalities increased this year. There have already been 30, which is a new record within Springfield. In 2020, there were 27 traffic fatalities.

Chief Williams says the goal for 2022 is to increase enforcement out on the roads.

“Sometimes the only thing that drives people to do things the correct way is the threat of being stopped and given a ticket or being taken to jail,” Chief Williams says. “We’re going to do some increased enforcement in the coming months to try to drive that point home and keep people safe.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.