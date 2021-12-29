Advertisement

Stockton, Mo doctor captured in Harrison, Ark

Dr. David Smock
Dr. David Smock(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A Stockton, Mo doctor who has had a warrant out for his arrest was captured Tuesday night in Harrison, Arkansas.

David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 on Tuesday night.

He is currently being held on out of state charges.

He has a court appearance for Wednesday morning in Greene County.

KY3 News learned of eight new charges filed by a special prosecutor, including one count of sexual misconduct, five counts of statutory sodomy, one count of child molestation, and a count of child enticement. Smock also faces charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age in Greene County. The investigation dates back to the summer of 2018.

Dr. Smock worked at the Agape Christian-based boarding school near Stockton.

Investigators say Smock became a ‘father figure’ for the child victim while at Agape. Greene County investigators say Smock took the child and his family on outings and provided gifts for the boy. They say the boy later moved into his home in Jericho Springs. Investigators say he then took advantage of the boy.

Investigators say he was investigated for child cruelty in California and sexually inappropriate behavior in Arizona. Prosecutors never charged him with a crime in both instances.

