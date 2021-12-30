Advertisement

Avoid cruise travel amid COVID-19 surge, even if vaccinated, CDC says

The chance of getting COVID-19 in the close quarters of a cruise ship are very high, the CDC...
The chance of getting COVID-19 in the close quarters of a cruise ship are very high, the CDC said.(Carnival Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to travel on cruise ships because of a surge of COVID-19 cases aboard the ships.

“Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” the CDC said in its updated guidance Thursday.

The chance of getting COVID-19 in the close quarters of a cruise ship are very high, the CDC said.

If a traveler opts to go on a cruise anyway, the CDC recommends getting tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days afterwards, even if the person has no symptoms.

People on cruises should wear masks covering their nose and mouth while in shared spaces, stay 6 feet from others, wash hands often and avoid people who are sick.

Passengers who experience illness should stay in their cabin and notify the medical center on the ship immediately.

Most cruise lines require adult passengers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Upon return, those who aren’t fully vaccinated should quarantine for five days.

Do not board a ship if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Full guidance on cruise travel is available on the CDC website.

Several cruise ships have reported outbreaks, with the CDC investigating or observing about 88 vessels, and some vessels being denied permission to disembark in some locations, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Police capture Stockton, Mo. doctor wanted for sex crimes
Nixa, Missouri police ask for help identifying kids found alone on street.
Nixa, Missouri police locate family of boys found wandering street
Officers responded to the Kum and Go gas station on West Republic Road near Campbell Avenue.
Police arrest 2 after assault at Kum and Go gas station in Springfield
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson pushes for more COVID-19 vaccinations; admits Missourians confused about policies
Visibility may be quite low for some areas until mid-morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm through Friday, but be ready for the weekend

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 6,050 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 3,750 new cases
A group of women from 6 Fit Studios in Canton, Massachusetts gifted Kendra Cucino-D’Allesandro...
Amputee gifted runner blade to get back on her feet
WATCH @ 3: Branson Police Department updates on double homicide case from May 2021
FILE - The logo for Teva appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
New York jury holds drug firm Teva liable in opioid crisis
A group of women from 6 Fit Studios in Canton, Massachusetts gifted Kendra Cucino-D’Allesandro...
Amputee gifted runner blade to get back on her feet