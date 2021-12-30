Advertisement

Biden seeks to end Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. As the delta variant fuels an increase of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., some of President Joe Biden's critics blame the surge on his border policies, which allow some migrants to enter the country to apply for asylum. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)(Eugene Garcia | AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to review its case to end a Trump-era immigration program.

The “Remain in Mexico” program forces migrants to stay at the border until their U.S. immigration court date.

Thousands of people end up living in dangerous conditions like makeshift camps along the border.

The Department of Homeland Security attempted to end the program, but in August, a federal judge in Texas ordered it to remain active.

Earlier this month, three Republican-appointed judges for the U.S. 5th Circuit Court rejected the White House’s appeal.

The government is asking the Supreme Court to review the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Police capture Stockton, Mo. doctor wanted for sex crimes
Officers responded to the Kum and Go gas station on West Republic Road near Campbell Avenue.
Police arrest 2 after assault at Kum and Go gas station in Springfield
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson pushes for more COVID-19 vaccinations; admits Missourians confused about policies
Visibility may be quite low for some areas until mid-morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm through Friday, but be ready for the weekend
The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled Medicaid expansion in Missouri is constitutional
Missouri Supreme Court issues interim suspension of Lake of the Ozarks area attorney

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store Feb. 9, 2019 in...
Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles over defects in camera systems, trunks
Nixa, Missouri police ask for help identifying kids found alone on street.
Nixa, Missouri police locate family of boys found wandering street
Cecilia Williams began working on the new legislation after three of her family members were...
Drunken drivers would pay child support if parent is killed in crash under proposed Missouri law
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says