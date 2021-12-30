Cox, Mercy reflect on COVID-19 response in 2021; offer plans to improve healthcare in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2021, Springfield saw a massive influx of COVID-19 patients as the Delta variant ran rampant. That led not only to hospital beds filling up but healthcare workers getting burnt out.

CoxHealth and Mercy reflected on what lessons they’ve learned from 2021 and how that will improve healthcare across southwest Missouri in 2022.

Both hospitals say the biggest takeaway was healthcare workers learned how to adapt quickly. Care plans for patients were constantly changing as more information on the virus came out, which led to a lot more flexibility.

Mercy Springfield President Craig McCoy says moving forward that flexibility will improve routine care.

”Expect the unexpected,” McCoy says. “You don’t know where the next variant’s coming from, what it’s going to look like, how it’s going to impact. Is it going to be severe, not as severe? It’s constantly changing and we’re constantly learning more about it.”

CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards says the Delta variant put the hospital system on its heels.

“Our staff wasn’t prepared for that massive increase,” Edwards. “We saw more patients after delta than we did with the original ancestral strain. I think we’ve learned that this pandemic is going to continue in complicated ways.”

Edwards says the speed and agility of the healthcare workers at CoxHealth saved lives.

“We were looking at data in years past that was established from a study that was three to five years old,” Edwards says. “Now we’re looking at pre-prints that were published yesterday and modifying our practices. It’s caused our team to be much more agile. We communicate with our physicians far better than we ever did. I think it’s saving lives.”

However, Edwards says it isn’t just about getting new information but also implementing it efficiently.

“It’s not uncommon for us to read and change a policy across the hospitals overnight, which might have been a bureaucratic nightmare three years ago,” Edwards says. “It might have taken six months and now we’re doing it overnight.”

For Mercy, McCoy says there is also a push for a bigger focus on access to care in smaller communities in 2022.

“How do we utilize our smaller regional facilities in providing that care,” McCoy says. “How do we continue to build our resources in those communities for access so people are not having to travel to Springfield to a bigger hospital for things they very much can have done in their community.”

For CoxHealth, Edwards says he expects the demand for healthcare services to keep growing, which has led to the hospital opening up new super clinics.

“Big projects that re-orient care closer to the patient instead of people congregating at large, academic medical centers,” Edwards says. “We’ll be more in the community so we’re developing these 30,000 square-foot clinics. We also have some other programs designed more around Medicare patients.”

Nursing Shortages:

Edwards says one of his major concerns at CoxHealth is the nursing shortage it faces and the mental toll the pandemic has taken on workers.

“This is PTSD forming kind of events,” Edwards says. “I think what makes it particularly hard for them is how hard they work for patients and we have the occasional unhinged patient and family who don’t understand this disease.”

Edwards says Cox College has seen growth over the last year, with an increased interest in healthcare careers.

“There are many people that have been drawn to healthcare because they see the difference people are making in healthcare,” Edwards says.

At Mercy, McCoy says they have been creating retention plans to prevent nurses from leaving for higher-paying jobs elsewhere.

“We’ve known there were going to be nursing shortages that were coming,” McCoy says. “They were just projected to be several years out so it got accelerated due to the pandemic.”

The retention plan includes added benefits, more mental health resources, and loyalty bonuses for workers.

“Staffing and staffing shortages are a daily concern and it’s gonna take several years for this to rectify I believe,” said McCoy. “It’s a matter of each day how do we build and work to fill the pipeline of folks that are coming.”

McCoy says outside of retaining the staff, there’s also a focus on recruiting new healthcare workers.

“It’s trying to address folks that are in school, people who want to return to school and how do we impact that,” McCoy says. “There is the supply and demand issue and so it’s working with the state nursing boards and other parties to be able to expand capacity in nursing schools.”

Addressing the misinformation:

Edwards says there has been a lot of misinformation put out on the virus and the vaccine.

“The power of information I naively thought that would make everything but it also magnifies or amplifies, misinformation,” Edwards says. “We can’t possibly keep up with the misinformation. Every day there are four or five new theories it seems like that are wrong.”

Edwards says CoxHealth has been and will continue to try combating that.

“We’ve been far more communicative than we ever have been,” Edwards says. “Putting out videos and information in every way but social media amplifies this misinformation and I don’t know how to deal with it.”

McCoy says Mercy will focus on continuing to relay the science to people to try to combat the misinformation.

“You’re not going to get 100% of the people to agree,” McCoy says. “It’s a matter of can we get a majority of folks to lay down their political weapons if you will and stop and focus and start looking outside of what’s in it for me and how do we better benefit the community as a whole. I think that’s where we have to get back to.”

