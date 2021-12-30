Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued for northern Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the northern half of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts throughout Saturday. The counties include:

  • Benton, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for snow and sleet. Ice accumulations could add up to a quarter of an inch. Snow could fall on top of the ice. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.

