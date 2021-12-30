FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued for northern Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the northern half of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts throughout Saturday. The counties include:

Benton, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for snow and sleet. Ice accumulations could add up to a quarter of an inch. Snow could fall on top of the ice. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.

Stay ahead of the winter weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.