Advertisement

Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD

A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her...
A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her work for the platform caused PTSD.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former contractor claims working for TikTok caused her to develop PTSD.

Candie Frazier is suing the social media platform and its parent company ByteDance.

Frazier said she worked as a content moderator on the platform and spent 12-hour days reviewing disturbing videos, including ones featuring graphic violence against children and animals.

She said the company did not provide adequate protections or psychological support for the moderators.

Frazier said the work caused her anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

TikTok would not comment on the lawsuit, but in a statement the company said they “continue to expand on a range of wellness services so that moderators feel supported mentally and emotionally.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Police capture Stockton, Mo. doctor wanted for sex crimes
Nixa, Missouri police ask for help identifying kids found alone on street.
Nixa, Missouri police locate family of boys found wandering street
Officers responded to the Kum and Go gas station on West Republic Road near Campbell Avenue.
Police arrest 2 after assault at Kum and Go gas station in Springfield
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson pushes for more COVID-19 vaccinations; admits Missourians confused about policies
Visibility may be quite low for some areas until mid-morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm through Friday, but be ready for the weekend

Latest News

FILE - A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and other Confederate statues could go to the...
Confederate monuments in Virginia will likely go to Black history museum
Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Nursing home workers are urged to get vaccine boosters as COVID-19 cases soar
Preventing the next school tragedy with programs to combat mental health issues
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says
Courtney Jolly of Naples Zoo said the zoo supports the police's action in shooting the tiger.
Zoo official: Officer had to shoot tiger