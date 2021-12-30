Kum & Go employee attacked Wednesday morning in Springfield speaks out on attack

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An employee who was attacked early Wednesday morning at a Kum & Go in south Springfield is speaking out about the attack.

**DISCLAIMER - Some people may find pictures and the details in this story to be disturbing**

Rene Stobaugh, 28, tells KY3 she was working overnight Dec. 29. at the Kum & Go at 510 W. Republic Road. She said she was attacked after someone pointed a gun at her while she was at the cash register. The suspect also told her to lift her shirt up.

Stobaugh has been working night shift at Kum & Go for eight years, but it was the first she says she was attacked at work.

“Whenever you sign on for overnight shifts, you take on that risk, that possibility,” said Stobaugh. “Because I mean, it can really happen to anybody.”

Stobaugh said she was confused when someone pointed a gun at her.

“Honestly, I was so kind of bewildered and taken aback,” said Stobaugh. “For that second, I said, ‘What?’”

Stobaugh said things escalated when she refused several demands from the suspect.

“He came around the counter and pistol whipped me across the face,” said Stobaugh.

Stobaugh said she was struck twice and deflected the third blow.

Police say one man, William Matthew Howard, and a juvenile were arrested around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in relation to the crimes.

In a police report, Howard tells police he picked up the juvenile, who he did not know, in Springfield. Investigators say the teen showed him a handgun, was drunk, and asked if he wanted to rob a place.

According to the police report, Howard said he was scared, so he drove the kid to the Kum & Go on 510 W Republic Rd. Howard said he stayed in the car when the juvenile went inside the store. Howard said the juvenile came out unsuccessful and they drove off. Both were later arrested by police.

Stobaugh’s husband, Jeremy Lambert, who also works at the gas station, explains what he went through when he got the call about his wife.

“It was it was almost straight panic the first second,” said Lambert. “Then after I got in the car, I had a minute to catch my breath and be like, ‘Okay, this is what we need to do.’”

Stobaugh said she has a piece of her ear missing, the side of her face is very swollen, and she has a heavy gash on the top of her head. But she said it could have been worse, if a regular customer did not rush the attacker.

“Honestly, I may not be alive today if it wasn’t for him coming in,” said Stobaugh. “Because who knows how far the assailant would have taken the situation if he hadn’t stepped in.”

Both Stobaugh and Lambert plan to embrace the regular when they show up to the store next time and the attack won’t stop the couple from going to work.

“It could have gone so much worse than what it did. If anything, he gave me a stronger conviction and a really cool scar on my ear,” said Stobaugh.

“She knows how to handle people, I don’t doubt her ability,” said Lambert. “But there’s always that concern.”

Stobaugh said she plans to move to the day shift, while both her and her husband want Kum & Go to have two people on the night shift for safety reasons.

KY3 has reached out to Kum & Go for a statement on the attack, but we have not yet received a response.

