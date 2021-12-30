Advertisement

Man charged in Branson double homicide case from May 2021, accused of armed robbery in same week

Miguel Angel Melendez-Torres .
Miguel Angel Melendez-Torres .(Taney County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A man arrested and charged in a Branson double homicide case from May 2021 was also connected with an armed robbery in downtown Branson several days before the shooting deaths.

Police have identified Miguel Angel Melendez-Torres as the suspect. He was arrested without incident on Oct. 5 in the Boston, Mass. area. He was recently extradited to Missouri and is being held at the Taney County Jail.

Prosecutors have charged Melendez-Torres with two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery and armed criminal action in the double homicide case from May 29.

Police say say Krystle L. Buhl, 38, of Forsyth, and Richard A. Mc Mahan, 39, of Merriam Woods, were shot and killed on May 29 outside the Famous Dave’s restaurant on W. 76 Country Blvd. The deaths marked Branson’s first homicide investigation since 2016.

Investigators have been following up on evidence and information as the double homicide case developed. In August, the Branson Police Department sent out a video of the suspect walking to the area where the crime happened and the same suspect running away from the scene. Since then, investigators were able to develop more leads and evidence.

More clues in the investigation came forward after two out-of-state arrests. A 26-year-old woman, who police did not identify, was arrested on Sept. 30 in St. Augustine, Florida. Her arrest then resulted in new information that led to the arrest of Melendez-Torres on Oct. 5.

Branson officers, while working with other agencies, later learned both the woman and Melendez-Torres were connected to a robbery at a parking garage near downtown Branson just three days before the deadly shooting outside Famous Dave’s. Investigators say this robbery is connected to the homicide investigation.

Melendez-Torres and the woman are charged with robbery in the downtown holdup. Melendez-Torres also faces a charge of armed criminal action in the robbery.

In total, Melendez-Torres faces two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery and armed criminal action and one charge of robbery and armed criminal action between the two investigations.

The Branson Police partnered with multiple agencies throughout the investigation that includes the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the United States Secret Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Mid-States Organized Crime Information Center and the Taney County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sheriff Robert Hardwick and the Saint John County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, The Boston Police Gang Unit, The Massachusetts State Police and The US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force for aiding in this investigation.

*THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION**

UPDATE FROM BRANSON POLICE DEPARTMENT:

We will update as more information is released.

