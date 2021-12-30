Missouri AG: Doctor in child sex abuse case should stay in jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office says a doctor accused of child sex crimes should stay in jail in Arkansas because he has COVID-19.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a court document filed Thursday that David Smock, of Stockton, should not be released on bond. Smock was arrested Tuesday in Harrison, Arkansas, and remains in jail there.

His attorneys have asked that he be given bond or released on his own recognizance.

Smock is charged with a total of 11 felony counts of child sex crimes in Cedar and Greene counties. He is the longtime physician for Agape Boarding School, a Christian school in southwest Missouri.

