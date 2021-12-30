Advertisement

Missouri AG: Doctor in child sex abuse case should stay in jail

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office says a doctor accused of child sex crimes should stay in jail in Arkansas because he has COVID-19.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a court document filed Thursday that David Smock, of Stockton, should not be released on bond. Smock was arrested Tuesday in Harrison, Arkansas, and remains in jail there.

His attorneys have asked that he be given bond or released on his own recognizance.

Smock is charged with a total of 11 felony counts of child sex crimes in Cedar and Greene counties. He is the longtime physician for Agape Boarding School, a Christian school in southwest Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Police capture Stockton, Mo. doctor wanted for sex crimes
Nixa, Missouri police locate family of boys found wandering street
Officers responded to the Kum and Go gas station on West Republic Road near Campbell Avenue.
Police arrest 2 after assault at Kum and Go gas station in Springfield
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson pushes for more COVID-19 vaccinations; admits Missourians confused about policies
The weather Saturday will range from strong storms in Arkansas to winter weather up north
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wild Weekend Weather

Latest News

Many people with flexible spending accounts have until December 31 to us up their tax free...
ON YOUR SIDE: How to save time as many rush to spend health benefits
The weather Saturday will range from strong storms in Arkansas to winter weather up north
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wild Weekend Weather
FILE -Kansas City Chiefs Jared Allen (69) celebrates a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Former Kansas City Chiefs star Jared Allen named nominee for Football Hall of Fame
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Arkansas breaks record COVID-19 daily case count with 4,978