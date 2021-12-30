Missouri weighs longer hunting seasons for some fur-bearers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri conservation officials are considering a plan to extend the hunting season for species such as bobcats and raccoons that are historically killed for their fur.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that a proposal from the state Department of Conservation would extend the season for eight so-called fur-bearing species. They include raccoons, opossum, coyotes, mink, muskrats, river otters, bobcats, and striped skunk.

The Missouri Conservation Commission earlier this month gave preliminary approval to a plan to expand the hunting period by more than three months for some species. Interest in fur trapping has declined in recent decades, and as a result, populations of some breeds are flourishing, opening the door to additional hunting.

