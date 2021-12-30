Nixa, Missouri police ask for help identifying kids found alone on street.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two young boys who were found alone on Main street Thursday morning.

Police say the boys were walking along the 800 block of S. Main Street when they were found by a passerby just before 7 a.m.

Police say they both appear to be under four-years-old, and cannot tell first responders their last names or their parents’ names.

They are being warmed and cared for by first responders at this time.

If you recognize either of the boys or can help contact their parents, please call Nixa Police at 417-582-1030.

