Advertisement

Nixa, Missouri police ask for help identifying kids found alone on street.

Nixa, Missouri police ask for help identifying kids found alone on street.
Nixa, Missouri police ask for help identifying kids found alone on street.(Nixa Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two young boys who were found alone on Main street Thursday morning.

Police say the boys were walking along the 800 block of S. Main Street when they were found by a passerby just before 7 a.m.

Police say they both appear to be under four-years-old, and cannot tell first responders their last names or their parents’ names.

They are being warmed and cared for by first responders at this time.

If you recognize either of the boys or can help contact their parents, please call Nixa Police at 417-582-1030.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Police capture Stockton, Mo. doctor wanted for sex crimes
Officers responded to the Kum and Go gas station on West Republic Road near Campbell Avenue.
Police arrest 2 after assault at Kum and Go gas station in Springfield
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson pushes for more COVID-19 vaccinations; admits Missourians confused about policies
Visibility may be quite low for some areas until mid-morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm through Friday, but be ready for the weekend
The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled Medicaid expansion in Missouri is constitutional
Missouri Supreme Court issues interim suspension of Lake of the Ozarks area attorney

Latest News

Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Visibility may be quite low for some areas until mid-morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm through Friday, but be ready for the weekend
Lots of weather changes coming
Laclede County prosecutor adds more charges against man following son’s suicide