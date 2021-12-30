Advertisement

Nixa, Missouri police locate family of boys found wandering street

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department located a family member of two young boys found alone on Main street Thursday morning.

Police say the boys were walking along the 800 block of S. Main Street when they were found by a passerby just before 7 a.m. Both boys are around the age of four-years-old.

Nixa Police will continue to investigate the incident.

