Pre-filed Missouri House bill could change specific dog breed regulations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri 2022 Legislative Session starts Wednesday, Jan. 5. One proposal expected to make the rounds among lawmakers could impact dog owners right here in the Ozarks.

Missouri State Rep. Ron Hicks (R-Defiance) is sponsoring HB 1657, which prohibits villages, towns, and cities from regulating dogs in a breed-specific manner.

The pre-filed bill states that villages, towns, cities and counties can still regulate dogs within their boundaries as long as it’s not breed-specific.

Here in Springfield, there’s an ordinance in place when it comes to pit bulls. According to the ordinance, the pit bulls have to be registered and spayed or neutered. The dog also has to be in a secured six-sided enclosure while on your property and has to be leashed and muzzled while not on your property.

Ashley Walker has a five-year-old pit bull. She understands the stigma behind pit bulls, but believes they shouldn’t be targeted.

”I feel like it should be across the board,” said Walker. “If you’re going to regulate one breed, regulate them all. I think certain situations and the way people have raised their dogs, and have had several pits like a pack situation and couldn’t control it, has ruined situations.”

Hicks sponsored a similar bill in 2020, but it did not make it out of the House.

No hearing is currently scheduled for HB 1657. If approved, the bill would take effect in late-August.

