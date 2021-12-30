Advertisement

Springfield, Mo. grocery store sells $50,000 winning Powerball ticket

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Lottery reports a player bought a $50,000 Powerball ticket at a Springfield grocery store.

The lucky player bought the ticket for the December 11 drawing at the Price Cutter at 4228 S. National Avenue. The player claimed the prize on December 22. The player matched four of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $483 million. If the Powerball jackpot is hit, the “Jackpot Reset” promotion will be activated for the next seven days, giving players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.

