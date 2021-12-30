WATCH @ 3: Branson Police Department updates on double homicide case from May 2021

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department is expected to provide an update Thursday on a double homicide case from May 2021.

Branson Police Chief, Jeff Matthews will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to update on a deadly shooting happened on May 29 outside the Famous Dave’s restaurant on W. 76 Country Blvd.

Police say say Krystle L. Buhl, 38, of Forsyth, and Richard A. Mc Mahan, 39, of Merriam Woods, died in the shooting.

Investigators have been following up on evidence and information as the case developed. In August, the Branson Police Department sent out a video of the suspect walking to the area where the crime happened and the same suspect running away from the scene. Since then, investigators were able to develop more leads and evidence to continue the investigation.

The deaths marked Branson’s first homicide investigation since 2016.

